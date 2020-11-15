NCL Recruitment 2020 for Medical Specialist Consultant Posts, 20 Vacancies Notified

NCL Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 26 November 2020

NCL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Specialist Consultant - 20 Posts

NCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS from recognized Institute/College approved by Medical Council of India/State Medical Council with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB/Post Graduate Diploma with 3 years post qualification experience connected with the speciality from a hospital/clinic.

NCL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - not more than 65 years

Download NCL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NCL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode by sending applications to the Office of General Manager (Personnel-EE), NCL, Post -Singrauli, Distt.-Singrauli (MP) Pin - 486889 through email at gmee.ncl@coalindia.in or by registered post/speed post or through personal delivery in Central Receipt/Despatch Section of NCL (HQ) singrauli on or before 26 November 2020 by 5 PM.

