FSSAI Skill Test Date 2021 Released for Personal Assistant Post @fssai.gov.in, Check Details

FSSAI Skill Test Date 2021: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the skill test schedule for the post of Personal Assistant on its official website. FSSAI will conduct the Skill Test for the Personal Assistant post on 07 April 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test round can check the details skill test schedule available on the official website of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) - fssai.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is set to conduct the skill test for Personal Assistant post on 07 April 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for Personal Assistant post against advertisement no DR-02/2019 dated 26-03-2019 are eligible to appear for the Skill Test.

It is noted that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had conducted the written exam for Personal Assistant post on 10/11 October 2020. Candidates qualified for the skill test should note that centre will be only in Delhi for the same.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will send the intimation letter to the candidates in due course to their registered email. Candidates qualified in the written exam for Personal Assistant can check the detail skill test date notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for FSSAI Skill Test Date 2021 Released for Personal Assistant Post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: FSSAI Skill Test Date 2021 Released for Personal Assistant Post