FYJC Admission 2025-26: Check Admission Schedule, Process, Fees and FAQs

Admissions for the first year of junior college (Class 11) in Maharashtra are done in five main areas: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati. If you passed your Class 10 exams (like the Maha SSC) from any official board, you can apply. Remember, all these admissions are done only online.

The first chance to sign up for these admissions was from May 26 to June 5, 2025. You can read more to find out all the details about how to apply, when the lists of selected students will come out, and other important dates for the Maharashtra Class 11 admission process.

Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions: New Dates and Details

If you're happy with the junior college seat you've received, you should report to the colleges between June 30 and July 7, 2025. The list for the second round of admissions will be shown on July 9, 2025.