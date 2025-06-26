FYJC Admission 2025-26: Check Admission Schedule, Process, Fees and FAQs

Admissions for the first year of junior college (Class 11) in Maharashtra are done in five main areas: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati. If you passed your Class 10 exams (like the Maha SSC) from any official board, you can apply. Remember, all these admissions are done only online.
The first chance to sign up for these admissions was from May 26 to June 5, 2025. You can read more to find out all the details about how to apply, when the lists of selected students will come out, and other important dates for the Maharashtra Class 11 admission process.
Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions: New Dates and Details
If you're happy with the junior college seat you've received, you should report to the colleges between June 30 and July 7, 2025. The list for the second round of admissions will be shown on July 9, 2025.
Overall, a huge number of seats are available: 21,23,040 seats are being offered by 9,435 colleges and schools. About 18,97,526 of these are for general admission, and 2,25,514 are for special quotas. Just to update, the first list of chosen students was originally set for June 26, but it was moved to June 28, 2025. Before that, the main list of all eligible students was already out.
Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 to be out Today
If you've passed your Class 10 exams, you can apply for junior college FYJC admissions in Maharashtra. The online application process began on May 26, 2025, and the first sign-up phase closed on June 5. Today, June 26, the first list of selected students and the required marks will be announced on mahafyjcadmissions.in. If you're chosen, you need to go to your college between June 27 and July 3 for document checks and to pay fees. If you don't like your assigned seat, you can wait for the next list of empty seats, which will come out on July 5 for Round 2.
Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission Round 1 Result 2025: Reporting Dates
The following table displays the reporting dates for Maha FYJC 11th Admission:
|
Event
|
Dates
|Time
|
Revised Online and Offline Reporting Start Date
|
July 1, 2025
|From 10 AM onwards
|
Revised Online and Offline Reporting Last Date
|
July 7, 2025
|Until 6 PM
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How To Download Merit List?
- Go to the official website: Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in.
- Log In: On the homepage, find and click the “Login” button.
- Enter Details: Type in your registered username and password to access your account.
- Find the List: Look for and click on the link titled “Maharashtra FYJC Allotment List 2025”.
- View/Download: Your allotment list will either appear on screen or download automatically.
- Save for Records: Make sure to save or print this list for your future reference.
Maharashtra First-Year Junior College Allotment List: Release Date
|
Date
|
Events
|
May 26 to June 3, 2025
|
Online registration & filling Part‑1 of the application
|
June 5, 2025
|
Provisional merit & zero-round allotment list display
|
June 7 to 9, 2025
|
Grievance/objection submission for the provisional merit list
|
June 11, 2025
|
Final general merit list published
|
June 12 to 14, 2025
|
Zero‑round quota admissions (In-house, Management, Minority)
|
June 17, 2025
|
Preparation of CAP Round‑1 merit list
|
June 26, 2025
|
Display of CAP Round‑1 allotment & SMS notification (cut‑off list also published)
|
June 27 to July 3, 2025
|
Admission confirmation, document upload, Part‑1 edits, college/ DyDE data updates
|
July 3, 2025 (8 PM)
|
Deadline for junior colleges to update admitted student information
|
July 4, 2025
|
Vacant seat list display; start of next-round registration and quota choices
|
July 7, 2025
|
Vacant seats for Regular Round‑2 are displayed
|
July 4, 2025 onward
|
Online re-locking of CAP options/preferences for Regular & Quota rounds begins
Maharashtra FYJC Admission Process: Step-by-Step
- Check Eligibility: You must have passed your Class 10 exams (like the Maha SSC) from any recognized board.
- Application Start Date: The online application process began on May 26, 2025.
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in to fill out your application form.
- Choose Colleges and Streams: While filling the online form, you can select your preferred colleges and the subjects you want to study (like Commerce, Science, or Arts).
- Seat Allocation: The colleges you get admitted to will be decided based on your Class 10 exam marks and the choices you made on your application form.
List of Documents Required for FYJC 11th Admission 2025
Students applying for FYJC admission Maharashtra must fill out the online FYJC application form and attach a scanned copy of the required documents. These documents serve as proof of eligibility for FYJC 11th-grade admission. The following are the two essential documents required for admission to Class 11:
-
The original mark sheet of Class 10th
-
SLC certificate
Documents Required for Category Students
-
Caste certificate for SC, ST, VJ/NT, OBC, SBC
-
Non-creamy layer certificate for VJ/NT, OBC, SBC
-
EWS Eligibility Certificate
-
Disability Certificate for Divyang/Disabled
-
Collectors certificate for earthquake-affected
-
Parents transfer order and joining report
-
Service Certificate for Defence personnel
-
Collectors Certificate for Freedom Fighters
-
Sports certificate
-
Orphan certificate
Maharashtra FYJC Admission Fee 2025
For the academic year 2025-26, applicants for FYJC admission in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra will be required to pay a registration fee of INR 125/-. This fee, based on previous year's data, can be paid via debit/credit card, online banking, or at designated CSC centres.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation