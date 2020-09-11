GACL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Officer Posts @gacl.com

GACL Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (GACL) has invited online application for the post of Officer (Safety)at Dahej for contractual basis only. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website gacl.com from 09 September to 20 September 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 09 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 20 September 2020

GACL Vacancy Details

Officer (Safety)-On Contract

Eligibility Criteria for GACL Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Officer (Safety) - B.E /B.Sc./ M.Sc in Chemistry with diploma in Industrial Safety ( full time) from any recognized institute

Proficiency with English, Hindi Gujarati Language. Well-versed with Legislative requirements related to EHS

Related Experience in chemical, Petrochemical Industries.

Other Requirement:

Emergency preparedness and response with Incident/Accident investigation & PACA Deliver various training programs of Safety and Environment aspects. Ensuring the Work permit system, and strengthening safety Culture Internal auditor for ISO 45001 & ISO 14001. Compliance with legal requirement and liasoning, coordination with authorities for compliance.

How to Apply for GACL Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply for GACL Officer Recruitment 2020 through official website gacl.com from 09 September to 20 September 2020.

GACL Officer Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link