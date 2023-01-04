GAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 277 Vacancies @gailonline.com

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) has 277 vacancies for the post of Chief Managers, Senior Engineers, Senior Officers, and officers. Check Notification and Online and Application Link.

GAIL Recruitment 2023
GAIL Recruitment 2023

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and Officer. A total of 277 vacancies are announced for mentioned posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 02 February 2023.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application -n 14 February 2023
  • Last Date of Online Application - 15 March 2023

GAIL 2023 Vacancy Details

  • Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) - 5 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) - 15 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (Chemical)- 13 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - 53 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (Electrical) - 28 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) - 14 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM) - 3 Posts
  • Senior Engineer (Metallurgy) - 5 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) - 25 Posts
  • Senior Officer (C&P) - 32 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Marketing) - 23 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) - 23 Posts
  • Senior Officer (Human Resources) - 24 Posts
  • Officer (Security) - 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

  • Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks and 12 years of experience.
  • Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.
  • Senior Engineer (Chemical)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology/Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.
  • Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% Marks and 1-year of experience.
  • Senior Engineer (Electrical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.
  • Senior Engineer - Bachelor Degree in Engineering and 1-year of experience
  • Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) - CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks.OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks.1-year of experience.

For other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online (https://gailonline.com) from 04 January 2023 to 02 February 2023.

GAIL Notification Download

GAIL Online Application Link

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next