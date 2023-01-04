GAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 277 Vacancies @gailonline.com

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) has 277 vacancies for the post of Chief Managers, Senior Engineers, Senior Officers, and officers. Check Notification and Online and Application Link.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and Officer. A total of 277 vacancies are announced for mentioned posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 02 February 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -n 14 February 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 15 March 2023

GAIL 2023 Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) - 5 Posts

Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) - 15 Posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical)- 13 Posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - 53 Posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical) - 28 Posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) - 14 Posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM) - 3 Posts

Senior Engineer (Metallurgy) - 5 Posts

Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) - 25 Posts

Senior Officer (C&P) - 32 Posts

Senior Officer (Marketing) - 23 Posts

Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) - 23 Posts

Senior Officer (Human Resources) - 24 Posts

Officer (Security) - 14 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks and 12 years of experience.

Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.

Senior Engineer (Chemical)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology/Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.

Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% Marks and 1-year of experience.

Senior Engineer (Electrical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.

Senior Engineer - Bachelor Degree in Engineering and 1-year of experience

Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) - CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks.OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks.1-year of experience.

For other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online (https://gailonline.com) from 04 January 2023 to 02 February 2023.

GAIL Notification Download

GAIL Online Application Link