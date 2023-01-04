GAIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 277 Vacancies @gailonline.com

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and Officer. A total of 277 vacancies are announced for mentioned posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on or before 02 February 2023.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application -n 14 February 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 15 March 2023
GAIL 2023 Vacancy Details
- Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) - 5 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) - 15 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Chemical)- 13 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - 53 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Electrical) - 28 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) - 14 Posts
- Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM) - 3 Posts
- Senior Engineer (Metallurgy) - 5 Posts
- Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) - 25 Posts
- Senior Officer (C&P) - 32 Posts
- Senior Officer (Marketing) - 23 Posts
- Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) - 23 Posts
- Senior Officer (Human Resources) - 24 Posts
- Officer (Security) - 14 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for GAIL Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
- Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks and 12 years of experience.
- Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Mechanical/Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control / Electrical & Instrumentation /Chemical with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.
- Senior Engineer (Chemical)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology/Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.
- Senior Engineer (Mechanical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% Marks and 1-year of experience.
- Senior Engineer (Electrical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks and 1-year of experience.
- Senior Engineer - Bachelor Degree in Engineering and 1-year of experience
- Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) - CA/ CMA (ICWA) OR B.Com with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks.OR Graduation (B.A.) with Honours in Economics with minimum 60% Marks and Two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 65% Marks.1-year of experience.
For other posts, check detailed notification
How to Apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online (https://gailonline.com) from 04 January 2023 to 02 February 2023.