GAIL Recruitment 2023 for Executive Trainee: Check Eligibility, No. of Vacancy and How to Apply

GAIL has invited online applications for 47 Executive Trainee post on its official website. Check GAIL recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GAIL Recruitment 2023: GAIL (India) Limited has released recruitment notification for recruitment of 47 Executive Trainee posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 15th March 2023.

These positions are available in the different trades like Civil, Chemical, BIS and GAILTEL TC/TM. Selection will be done on the GATE-2023 marks. Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in concerned Trades as mentioned in the notification can apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15th March 2023

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of Post VACANCY Executive Trainee ( Chemical) 20 Executive Trainee (Civil) 11 Executive Trainee (GAILTEL) 8 Executive Trainee (BIS) 8

For details of vacancy, eligibility and other related details check official notification. Candidates can Download GAIL Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from GAIL website at -https://www.gailonline.com/careers/currentOpnning/DETAILED_ADVT_GATE_2023_English-%20final.pdf

GAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive Trainee ( Chemical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Chemical/Petrochemical/Chemical Technology/Petrochemical Technology with minimum 65% marks

Executive Trainee (Civil): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (BIS): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and 03 years Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65 % marks

Executive Trainee (GAILTEL TC/TM): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Telecommunication with minimum 65% marks.

Based on the GATE-2023 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines. Please note that only GATE-2023 marks is valid for this recruitment exercise. For relaxation details check notification.

Age Limit

The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on 15.03.2023 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST category candidates and 03 years for OBC(NCL) category candidates

Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the Basic Pay of Rs.60,000/- during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs.60,000 – 1,80,000/- in E-2 grade.

How to Apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply online through GAIL website: https://www.gailonline.com/

only, also mentioning their GATE-2023 Registration Number on or before 15 March 2023. It may be noted that application without valid GATE-2023 registration number will be rejected.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gail at- https://www.gailonline.com/

Step 2: Go to the Career sections

Step 3: Click on - CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AS EXECUTIVE TRAINEE - 2023

Step 4: Click on the Apply Now button and apply.

Step 5: Take a printout of form for future reference.







