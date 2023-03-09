GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 For 120 Sr. Associate And Others @gailgas.com, Check Eligibility And How to Apply

GAIL Gas Limited India has published notice for the 120 Sr./Jr. Associate Posts on its official website. Check GAIL India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification: GAIL (India) Limited has published notification for recruitment of 120 various posts including Sr. Associate/Junior (Technical) in different disciplines/categories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 10 April 2023. The process of online application will commence from 10 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering in concerned disciplines with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get salary as Rs 60,000/- Per Month for Senior Associate and Rs 40,000/- Per Month for Junior Associates which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.



Important Date GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Online Application: 10 March 2023.

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10.04.2023

Vacancy Details GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Sr. Associate (Technical)-72

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety)-12

Sr. Associate (Marketing)-06

Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts)-06

Sr. Associate (Company Secretary)-02

Sr. Associate (Human Resource)-06

Jr Associate (Technical)-16

Eligibility Criteria GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Sr. Associate (Technical): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile/

Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.

Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/Fire & Safety with minimum 50% marks

Sr. Associate (Marketing): Full time Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/Oil & Gas/Petroleum and Energy/Energy and Infrastructure/International Business with minimum 50% marks.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification, eligibility, Minimum Essential Experience/Upper age limit and other updates for the posts.

GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Organization GAIL Gas Limited Post Name Sr/Jr Associate Number of Posts 120 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Opening Date for Online Application 10 March 2023. Last Date for Submission of Application 10.04.2023 Official Website gailgas.com

Emoluments

Senior Associate -Rs 60,000/- Per Month

Junior Associates -Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.

Application Fee

General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category-Rs. 100

SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees

GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website gailgas.com (https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in) from 10.03.2023 to 10.04.2023.