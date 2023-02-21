GATE Marks vs Rank 2023: GATE Score Calculation, Normalization and Topper Marks

There is a common misunderstanding between GATE Marks and GATE Rank. These two elements in the GATE examination are often confused with each other and many students often confuse the GATE marks and rank to be the same thing, but this is not true. In this article, we will understand the difference between GATE Marks and GATE Rank.

GATE Marks vs Rank: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) released the GATE Answer Key on February 21, 2023. Candidates can download GATE 2023 Answer Key at - gate.iik.ac.in. and check their marks. And, based on the obtained marks candidates can check their rank. GATE 2023 Marks Vs Rank helps you to know the probable rank that one can get based on the score.

This article on GATE Marks vs Rank helps you in knowing what rank you can expect based on the score. The official GATE Rank 2023 can be known only on the declaration of results scheduled on March 16.

Based on the analysis, GATE Score is highest for Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), CY, XE, CH and PE papers. Therefore it is expected candidates who will secure nearly 90 out of the total 100 marks will be in the top 1 to 10 rank. In this article, we will understand the difference between GATE Marks and GATE 2023 Ranks, details of the normalization process, and steps to calculate GATE 2023 Marks, and Scores.

GATE Marks vs Rank

Now that we have understood that GATE Marks and GATE Ranks are not the same, GATE Marks are what you have obtained based on your performance, whereas the GATE Rank is a position that will be allotted to the GATE aspirant in comparison to other candidates.

What are GATE Marks?

In simple words, GATE Marks refers to the actual marks secured by the candidate out of 100 marks in their respective paper. Let's understand with an example if the GATE exam includes 65 questions comprising 100 marks, so, the GATE Marks are something which will be obtained by the candidate out of 100 depending on the performance in the GATE examination.

What is GATE Rank?

On the other hand, the GATE Rank is the position of the aspirant compared to other candidates in the same session. However, it is determined from the marks secured by the candidate in the GATE examination.

How to Calculate the GATE Score?

In GATE 2023 examinations, there are some papers that are conducted in multiple sessions due to a large number of candidates. However, the GATE 2023 score for such subject papers is calculated by normalizing the marks to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across the multiple sessions.

The normalizing of the marks is done on the basis of the fundamental assumption that ‘in all multiple-session GATE papers, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same’. This assumption is justified by the fact that the number of candidates appearing in the multi-session papers in the GATE 2023 exams will be large and the method for allocation of sessions to the candidates is random. Furthermore, it is also made sure that the number of candidates allotted in each session is of the same order of magnitude.

On the basis of the above and considering various normalization methods, the examination committee arrived at the below-given formula to calculate the normalized marks for the GATE 2023 multi-session papers.

Calculation of GATE Score for All Papers

For all the GATE papers for which there is only one session, actual marks secured by the candidates will be used for the calculation of the GATE Score 2023. However, the GATE 2023 Score will be computed by using the formula mentioned below

Where,

𝑴: marks obtained by the candidate (actual marks for single session papers and normalized marks

for multi-session papers)

𝑴𝒒: is the qualifying marks for general category candidate in the paper

𝑴̅ 𝒕: is the mean of marks of top 0.1% or top 10 (whichever is larger) of the candidates who appeared

in the paper (in case of multi-session papers including all sessions)

𝑺𝒒: 350, is the score assigned to 𝑴𝒒

𝑺𝒕: 900, is the score assigned to 𝑴̅𝒕

GATE Marks vs Rank

Rank Marks Mechanical Civil CSE Electronics Electrical 1-10 92+ 90+ 80+ 73+ 91+ 10-50 87-92 85-90 75-80 67-73 87-91 50-100 85-87 78-85 72-75 63-67 84-87 100-200 82-85 74-78 68-72 60-63 81-84 200-500 79-82 70-74 62-68 56-60 77-81 500-1000 75-79 64-70 56-62 50-56 72-77 1000-2000 71-75 57-64 50-56 45-50 66-72 2000-5000 63-71 50-57 40-50 38-45 57-66 5000-10000 51-63 40-50 32-40 28-38 45-57

GATE Rank vs Score vs Marks

Rank Score Marks 1 997 82 14 928 76.33 22 920 75.67 41 892 73.33 49 884 72.67 55 880 72.33 58 876 72 71 868 71.33 88 851 70 102 843 69.33 113 839 69 122 835 68.67 172 811 66.67 190 803 66 244 787 64.67 292 774 63.67 315 770 63.33 330 766 63

GATE 2022 Toppers Marks

Candidates can go through the rank, marks and scores secured by the top 10 rankers of GATE 2022

Subjects Rank GATE Marks (Out of 100) GATE Score Aerospace Engineering 1 83.33 1000 Agricultural Engineering 1 81.00 997 Architecture and Planning 1 79.67 1000 Biomedical Engineering 1 45.33 1000 Biotechnology 1 73 985 Chemical Engineering 1 68 1000 Chemistry 1 77 1000 Civil Engineering 1 97.36 1000 Computer Science and Information Technology 1 81 1000 Ecology and Evolution 1 71 (Both) 989 (Both)

GATE 2023 Answer Key

The GATE 2023 Answer Key has been released today on February 21, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for PG engineering entrance examinations can check and download the provisional GATE answer key 2023 from the official website - gate.iik.ac.in. According to the official notification, candidates can raise their objections against GATE Answer Key from February 22, 2023, to 25, 2023.

About GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is considered to be one of the most competitive entrance exams in India, every year around 1 million engineering students show up for the GATE examination to get admission into various engineering programmes. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 examinations on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.