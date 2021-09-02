Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, Apply online from 6 Sept onwards @ghconline.gov.in

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021: High Court of Gauhati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Law Clerks in Principal Seat of Gauhati High Court at a fixed monthly pay of Rs. 2000/- only. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode from 6 September onwards. The last date of online application submission is 16 September 2021.

The candidates practicing at the Bar or having professional experience or literary works in Law to their credit would get preference. The candidate must have a valid registration number of the Employment Exchange for the State of Assam. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application submission: 6 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application submission: 16 September 2021

Last date for depositing online application: 18 September 2021

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Law Clerk - 12 Posts

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Graduate/Post Graduate in Law or Doctorate in Law from any recognized University in Law. The candidates practicing at the Bar or having professional experience or literary works in Law to their credit would get preference. The candidate must have a valid registration number of Employment Exchange for the State of Assam.

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -Maximum 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and viva voce.

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Exam Scheme

Stage 1: Written Examination (Objective type multiple choices) for 120 marks of 2 hours duration on OMR sheets testing the English Proficiency (30 marks), General Knowledge (10 marks), General Aptitude (10 marks), knowledge in Law (50 marks) as well as knowledge of Assamese language (20 marks)

Stage 2: Viva Voce/Interview of 15 marks. Candidates in the ratio of 1:3 (3 candidates for 1 post) in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the written examination will be called to appear in the interview.

Download Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here



Apply Online - link to active on 6 September onwards

Official Website



How to apply for Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through the online mode. Before applying online, candidates must possess a valid e-mail ID and Mobile Number which are mandatory for registration. E-mail ID should be kept active. Though the system is designed to send an e-mail immediately acknowledging the Registration Code, sometimes due to network congestion, the e-mail may not be delivered, hence the candidates are requested to note down the Registration Code.

Gauhati High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2021 Application Fee