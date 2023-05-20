GBSHSE Goa 10th Board Exam Result 2023: How to Download Marksheet and Grading System

The Goa board has declared the Goa SSC results 2023 today, May 20. However, the result link will be activated at 4.30 PM. Once the link is activated, students who have appeared for the board exams can download their marksheets at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Check details here

Download GBSHSE Goa 10th Board Exam Result and Marksheet 2023 with Grading System
Download GBSHSE Goa 10th Board Exam Result and Marksheet 2023 with Grading System

GBSHSE Goa Board  SSC Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Goa SSC term 2 exam results on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in online mode. The examination authority will activate the result link at 4.30 PM. Once the result link is activated, students who have appeared for the class 10th examinations can download their Goa Board 10th marksheets by using their login credentials such as seat number in the result login window by visiting the official website- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. 

What are the details mentioned in the Goa Board SSC Result 2023?

Candidates are advised to go through all the necessary information provided on the marksheet carefully after downloading the Goa SSC Term 2 marksheet. It is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the Goa SSC result scorecard 2023.

Career Counseling
  • Candidates’ name
  • Roll Number
  • Subject-wise marks secured by the candidate
  • Total marks obtained
  • Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail)

How to download GBSHSE 10th Result 2023 Term 2 Marksheet via Official website?

As per the last year’s trends, it is expected that this year too the board will announce the term 2 results at a press conference. After that, the result link is activated on the official website of the Goa board. Candidates can follow the steps to know how to check Goa board class 10th result 2023 online

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in, results.gbshsegoa.net
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the section named as ‘Results’
  • Step 3: After this, click on the link for "Goa Board SSC result 2023 term 2”
  • Step 4: Enter your seat number in the provided login window
  • Step 5: Once logged in, download and save the Goa board 10th result 2023 for future reference

GBSHSE SSC Grading System 2023

Marks Range

Grades

Grade Remarks

Grade Value

91% to 100%

A

Outstanding

10

81% to 90%

B

Excellent

9

71% to 80%

C

Very Good

8

61% to 70%

D

Good

7

51% to 60%

E

Above Average

6

41% to 50%

F

Average

5

33% to 40%

G

Fair

4

21% to 32%

H

Marginal

-

Below 21%

I

Unsatisfactory

-

Goa Board SSC gbshse.in Result 2023: Highlights

Check the Goa Board class 10th result 2023 highlights in the table given below:

Board name

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Examination name

Secondary School Certificate Exam

Result name

Goa board SSC results 2023

Goa class 10th result date and time

May 20, 2023 at 4.30 PM

List of websites to check Goa SSC Result 2023
  • gbshse.in 
  • results.gbshsegoa.net

Mode of result

Online

Result status

Announced

Also Read: Goa SSC Result 2023 Announced Live Updates: Goa Board 10th Result Link at gbshse.in, results.gbshsegoa.net, Check Latest News at 4:30pm

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next