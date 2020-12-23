GJU Peon 2020: Download List of Candidates Screened for Advt. 02/2019 @gjust.ac.in

GJU Peon 2020: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (GJUST) has released the list of candidates screened for the post of Peon, against advertisement 02/2019 on its official website gjust.ac.in. The list contains the Tentative marks allotment Chart of all candidates who have claimed marks while filling Online Application s and documents submitted by the concerned candidates.These marks are subject to verification of original documents.If any candidate has objection, he/she may file the same in writing along with requisite documents with in 10 days in room No. 302. The candidates can check the list of screened candidates from the official website. However, GJU Peon Screened Candidates PDF List is also given below:

GJU Peon Screened Candidates and Marks Allotment List

A total of 6523 candidates have applied for GJU Peon Recruitment 2020. These candidates can check their marks through the official website of GJU or directly through the PDF link given below:

GJUST Peon Applied Candidates and Marks List

How to Download GJU Peon Screened Candidates List ?

Go to official website of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology Click on the links - “List of Candidates screened for the post of Peon against Advt. 02/2019.” and “List of all candidates for the post of Peon applied against Advt. No. 02/2019. ” GJS Peon PDF file will open your screen Check your status for the post Download PDF file for future use

GTU had invited Applications through online mode for filling up 17 posts of Peon on the University website from 12 March 2019 and the last date for submission of application forms on the university website was 15 April 2019.