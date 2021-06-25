GKV Recruitment 2021 for 117 Teaching & Non Teaching Staff Posts, Download Application Form @ gkv.ac.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GKV Recruitment 2021: Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya (GKV) has released for recruitment to the post of Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff including the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Librarian, Assistant Librarian, System Manager, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Private Secretary, Driver, Lab Attendant, Library Assistant, Public Relation Officer, Assistant Registrar, Section Officer & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2021.

A total of 117 vacancies will be recruited through this drive. The candidates are advised to check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment drive.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 31 July 2021

GKV Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Teaching Staff - 59 Posts
  • Non-Teaching Staff - 58 Posts

GKV Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The minimum qualifications and other eligibility conditions shall be as per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in University and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education,2018.

For the Teaching posts in Management and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the qualifications shall be as prescribed by AICTE and PCI, respectively.

Download GKV Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for GKV Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the two complete sets of documents in a sealed envelope superscribed with Advt. No. And the name of the post applied for to the Registrar, Gurukula Kangri (Deemed to be University) Speed Post/Registered by 31 July.

GKV Recruitment 2021  Application Fee

  • Non-teaching Post: Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs. 800/- : SC/ST/PWD Candidates Rs. 400/-
  • Teaching Post: Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs. 1200/- :SC/ST/PWD Candidates Rs. 600/-

Mode of Payment: - Through Demand draft in favour of Registrar, Gurukula Kangri (Deemed to be University), payable at Haridwar

 

