Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021 for 334 Wireman/ Lineman and Others @goaelectricity.gov.in, Download PDF

Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department Government of Goa has invited online application for the334 posts for Assistant Lineman/ Wireman/Helper. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 11:40 IST
Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department Government of Goa has invited online appellation for the Assistant Lineman/ Wireman/Helper posts by Direct Recruitment on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates  can apply for these posts  from 25 November 2021 to 05 December 2021. 

Candidates having  certain educational qualification including a certificate in Electrician trade issued by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. 

Notification Details for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 
No. CEE/Estt-1-1-83/Recruitment/1840 
Dated: 23 / 11 /2021

Important Date for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:05 December 2021

Vacancy Details for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 
Assistant Lineman/Wireman-34
Line Helper-300

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 
Educational Qualification
Assistant Lineman/Wireman- Essential:-

  1.  A certificate in Electrician trade issued by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) Government of India or under the State Council for Vocational Training, Government of Goa.
  2. One years experience in the Electrical field. Or 
  3. A Certificate in Wireman’s trade issued by an appropriate authority under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) Government of India or under the State Council for Vocational Training Government of Goa.
  4. Two years experience in Electrical field. Or
  5. Vocational Proficiency Certificate in the trade of Electrician issued bythe Human Resource Development Foundation a Registered Society of Government of Goa.
  6. Three years experience in Electrical field.(d) (i) A Certificate of successfully completing the training in “Electrician”/ “Wireman” under the Scheme for Training of Rural Youth for Self Employment (TRYSEM) issued by the Rural Development Agency Government of Goa.
     Three years experience in Electrical field. 2) Knowledge of Konkani
  7. Desirable:- Knowledge of Marathi

Line Helper-

  1. Essential:-
     Experience in working on construction of Electrical lines for a minimum period of 2 years.
  2. Knowledge of Konkani.
  3. Desirable:- Knowledge of Marathi

Age limit for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 
 Not exceeding 45 years as on last date of the
advertisement. (Relaxable for Government servants and reserved categories candidates i.e. ST/OBC/SC/Ex-Serviceman/PH in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Government from time to time)

How to Apply for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed Application Form along with Declaration through online mode and submit only available at Portal https://cbes.goa.gov.in on or before 05  December 2021. 

