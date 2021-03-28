Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021 for 821 MTS, LDC, Jr Steno, Nurse and Other Posts

Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: Goa Medical College has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, LDC, Jr Steno, Staff Nurse, ANM, Driver and Other Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 April 2021.

Interested candidates can go through this article to check educational qualification, experience, age limit, andother details.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 20 April 2021

Goa Medical College Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff - 222

Staff Nurse - 377

Store Keeper - 05

Lower Division Clerk - 74

Medical Record Clerk - 13

Junior Stenographer - 01

Driver (Light Vehicle) - 02

A.N.M. - 03

Occupational Therapist - 08

Physiotherapist - 09

Speech Therapist - 03

Medico Social Worker - 10

Senior Technician - 06

Anaesthetic Assistant - 07

Orthopaedic Assistant - 03

Junior Technician - 29

Radiographic Technician - 07

Pharmacist - 18

E.C.G. Technician - 04

Laboratory Assistant - 04

Laboratory Technician - 07

Barber - 01

Dialysis Technician - 08

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Medical College for MTS, LDC, Jr Steno, Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse – B.Sc. Nursing; Registration certificate as Registered Nurse, or registered Midwife from State Council.

Multi-Tasking Staff – Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution.

Store Keeper - Intermediate/Higher Secondary/Senior Cambridge, Two years Experience

Junior Stenographer - Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education. 2. Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typing. 3. Minimum three months certificate course in computers

Driver (Light Vehicle)- S.S.C.E, ITI, Valid Driving Licence

A.N.M. - S.S.C.E. with one and half years training (Course) in Multipurpose or Health Workers Course/ 2 years of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife training. 2) Registration with state Nursing Council.

Anaesthetic Assistant -B.Sc. with Zoology or Botany as Principal Subject and Chemistry as Subsidiary or Chemistry as Principal subject with Zoology or Botany as subsidiary Subject.

Orthopaedic Assistant -S.S.C.E

Radiographic Technician - Matriculation

Laboratory Assistant -S.S.C.E

Laboratory Technician- Matriculation, DMLT Barber S.S.C.E

Dialysis Technician - Degree (Science), PGDCG&MLT

Junior Technician - B.Sc in Chemistry/ Microbiology from a recognized University.

Pharmacist – Diploma in Pharmacy from Board of Technical Education.

Occupational Therapist – Intermediate/Higher Secondary/Senior Cambridge with Science Subjects or equivalent; Diploma in Occupational Therapy from a recognized Institution.

Speech Therapist – B. Sc in Speech Therapy and Audiology from a recognised University or equivalent; At least one year’s experience in the management of speech disorders in a teaching Institution.

ECG Technician – S.S.L.C. or equivalent.

Medico Social Worker – graduate from a recognized University with sociology as one of the subjects of study, or an equivalent qualification.

Senior Technician – B. Sc with Chemistry/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/Zoology/Biology from a recognised University with Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Genetics and Medical Laboratory Techniques (PGDCGMLT) or Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Techniques (PGDMLT) from a recognised University.

Lower Division Clerk – Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent Qualification from a recognized institution.

Medical Record Clerk – Matriculation or equivalent.

For more information, check detailed notification link

How to apply for Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should apply for the desired post by providing details such as Name of the Candidate, Address, Date of Birth, Upper Age Limit is 45 years (Relaxable for Government Servants), Category, Nationality, Mobile Number, Educational Qualification, Experience Certificate, Valid Employment Registration Card, Valid Caste Certificate and Valid 15 years Residence Certificate issued by Competent Authority. Application should also carry candidates Passport Size Photograph.

Goa Medical College Notification