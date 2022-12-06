Goa Police SI Result 2022 (Out) at citizen.goapolice.gov.in: Download List of Qualified Candidates

Office of the Director General of Police, Goa has declared the result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector on its official website-citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 Download: Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Goa has declared the result for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Goa Police Department on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Goa Police Department Pursuant to advertisement No.01 year 2021 can download the Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 from the official website of Office of the Director General of Police-citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

However you can download the Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download the Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022







Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Goa Police Department can check their result with the PDF which is available below. You can check your status with the help of Application Number/Category.

Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Goa has also released the marks obtained by the candidates in written exam and their Incentives/Bonus marks of NCC certificate with total marks.

According to the short notice released, the selection of candidates from wait list, if selected is subject to the Medical Examination, verification of Character and Antecedents and verification of genuineness of certificates of the candidates regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Category etc.

You can download the Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022

First of all go to the official website Goa Police - citizen.goapolice.gov.in

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link ‘Candidates selected for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Goa Police Department Pursuant to advertisement No.01 year 2021 Dated 03.12.2022displaying on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022in a new window.

Download and save the Goa Police Sub Inspector Result 2022 for future reference.