Goa PWD Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 368 JE and Technical Assistant Posts @cbes.goa.gov.in

Goa PWD Recruitment 2021: Public Works Department, Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment for Junior Engineer and Technical Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can download Goa PWD Recruitment Notification from official website - cbes.goa.gov.in and apply online from 07 September to 27 September 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 07 September 2021 Last Date of Application - 27 September 2021

Goa PWD Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 368

Technical Assistant - 131 Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400 Junior Engineer - 237 Rs.29,200 – 92,300

Technical Assistant - Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400 Junior Engineer - Rs.29,200 – 92,300

Eligibility Criteria for Goa PWD JE and Technical Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant - .Degree from a recognized University in the concerned branch of Engineering i.e. Civil / Mechanical / Electrical. Technical Assistant (Mining) - Degree in Engineering in Mining from a recognized University. Technical Assistant (Computer/ Electronics / Information Technology) - Degree in Engineering from a recognized University in the branch of Information Technology/Computers/ Electronics/Electronics and Tele Communications /Electrical and Electronics. JE - Degree from a recognized University or Diploma from a recognized Institution in the concerned branch of Engineering i.e Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/Auto-Mobile /Fabrication/ Information Tech-nology /Computer / Electronics/Electronics and Tele-Communication /Electrical and Electronics. Knowledge of Konkani.

How to Apply for Goa PWD Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates shall fill and submit the prescribed Application Form alongwith declaration through online mode only available at http://cbes.goa.gov.in , the candidate shall apply for the post within the time limit prescribed.

Goa PWD Notification Download