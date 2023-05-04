Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Manager & Other Posts: Check Vacancies & Application Process

GSL has invited online applications for the 36 Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check GSL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager Manager, Assistant Manager (Hindi), Assistant Manager (Electrical) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 24, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including full time regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.





Important Date Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023:

Last date for submitting online applications for these posts is May 24, 2023. However, the last date for receipt of hard copies of online application form along with the relevant documents and acknowledgement receipt of online payment of application fees (as applicable) at Goa Shipyard Limited is June 03, 2023.

Vacancy Details Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023:

Additional General Manager (Naval Architecture)-2

Additional General Manager (HR)- 1

Deputy General Manager (Finance) -2

Senior Manager (Shiplift & Shipwright)- 1

Senior Manager (Administration)- 1

Deputy Manager (Finance)- 1

Senior Manager (Weapon & Sensors) - (On fixed term basis)-1

Senior Manager (Projects ) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Manager (Russian Interpreter) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Manager (Civil) –(On fixed term basis)- 1

Deputy Manager (Mechanical) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Assistant Manager (Mechanical) – (On fixed term basis)-6

Assistant Manager (Hindi) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Assistant Manager (Mechanical - Safety) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Assistant Manager (Electrical) – (On fixed term basis)-4

Assistant Manager (Naval Architecture) – (On fixed term basis)-5

Assistant Manager (Finance) - (On fixed term basis)-2

Assistant Manager (Commercial) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Assistant Manager (IT) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Assistant Manager (CSR) – (On fixed term basis)-1

Assistant Manager (HR)- (On fixed term basis)-1



Eligibility Criteria Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023:

Essential Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)

/ Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2023:

Candidates can apply online with the official website www.goashipyard.in on or before May 24, 2023.