Government Jobs 2022: PM Modi Announces To Create 10 Lakh Jobs in Next 1.5 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to create 10 Lakh Jobs in Next 1.5 Years in various departments and ministries. You can check details here.

Government Jobs 2022: If you are government job aspirants then there is a good news for you. Yes, Union Government is set to create 10 Lakh Jobs in next 1.5 years in the country. Certainly it will be a golden chance for all the government job seekers who were waiting for the government jobs vacancy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted today morning regarding the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and said, "Reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years."

As Prime Minister has reviewed the he status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries so it is expected that in all the leading government departments including ministries will provide the job opportunities for the job seekers.

As we know, Railway which plays crucial role in providing job opportunities on mass level in various grades and certainly it will be major job provider once again in this regards.

Apart from Railway, Postal department, PSU and various ministries have also chance to provide jobs as per expectation.

The move to provide the 10 Lakh Jobs in Next 1.5 Years will certainly will be a huge opportunity and certainly the mission initiated by the union government will provide major jobs to the youth.