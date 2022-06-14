Mission Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Now Get Jobs In Defence for Four Years, Check Details

Government of India will provide the job chances to youth  in defence under the Mission Agnipath. The appointed will be based on the  Short Term Based and youth  will get handsome salary and facility for the same.

Updated: Jun 14, 2022 13:31 IST
Mission Agnipath Recruitment Scheme
Mission Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

Mission Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Government of India has decided to provide the job chances to youth in army and defence under the Mission Agnipath. The appointed will be based on the  Short Term Based and youth  will get handsome salary and facility for the same. The move will provide the job opportunity for the youth especially for those who have passion to work in defence and paramilitary jobs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the details during a press conference today. 

The youth will be appointed for Four  years and they will be known as Agniveer. Government will provide them handsome salary and facilities against the working as a Agniveer. They will get the handsome amount also after completing their terms of Four years as Agniveer.

The  "Department of Military Affairs" under Army Affairs Department will implement the the scheme on ground level.

Under the scheme, youth  will be  appointed for four years to  serve under the Agnipath Scheme. The move is to efforts for government to minimize the cost on defence forces and also to minimize the age profile limit.

Government Jobs 2022: PM Modi Announces To Create 10 Lakh Jobs in Next 1.5 Years

After the completion of four years, about 80 percent of youth will be free from the services, however government can continue some of them them as per their performance during their services. 

However government will provide the pension benefit to the Agniveer but they will get other major benefit for their four year services. 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.