Govt Exam Calendar for September 2022: UPSC NDA/CDS, RRB Group D, UGC NET, IBPS Clerk, SSC CHSL Exams

Govt Exam Calendar for September 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of September 2022 - UPSC NDA/CDS, RRB Group D, UGC NET, IBPS Clerk, SSC CHSL 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for September 2022: This month is filled with some major SSC, Railways, UPSC, State PCS, Banking, Teaching/TET, Defence & Other Govt exams. These exams are going to be held by the different exam conducting authorities. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of September 2022:

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates Assam Rifles 2022 Exam 1st September Onwards IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam 3rd and 4th September UPSC NDA 2 2022 Exam 4th September 2022 UPSC CDS 2 2022 Exam 4th September 2022 NABARD Grade-A 7th September 2022 Tamil Nadu TN TET 2022 Paper-1 10th to 15th September UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Exam 16th September (5 Days) CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam 16th to 19th September 2022 SSC CHSL 2021 Paper-2 (Descriptive) 18th September 2022 CG TET Chhattisgarh Vyapam TET 2022 Exam 18th September 2022 UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Exam 20th to 30th September 2022 IBPS RRB Mains Exam (Officer Scale I/II/III) 24th September 2022 Uttarakhand UTET 2022 exam 30th September 2022 DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) 1st to 30th September 2022

Let’s look at the details of the major upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of September 2022:

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 at various Centers/Venues all over India on 4th September 2022 (Sunday). The written Exam will be conducted in offline mode across different exam centres for 400 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force for eligible male & female candidates.

UPSC CDS (2) 2022 Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC CDS 2 2022 Written Exam on 4th September 2022 for eligible Indian male and female candidates for admission of 339 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 on 3rd and 4th September 2022 for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India.

NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2022 Exam

UGC NET 2022 Exam which was earlier going to be held by NTA on 12th, 13th and 14th August 2022 was postponed and will now be held between 20th to 30th September 2022 for the remaining 64 subjects. UGC NET Exams are conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be held from 16th to 19th September 2022 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

RRB Group D 2022 CBT Phase-2 & 3 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam Phase-2 is being held from 26th August to 8th September 2022. Phase-3 of the exam is being held from 8th September to 19th September 2022. More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for RRB Group D 2022 Exam in the year 2019.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) 2022 Exam

The written examination for DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Posts is scheduled to be held between 1st to 31st September 2022 tentatively. The exact dates will be announced shortly by DSSSB on its official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/.