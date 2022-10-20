Govt Jobs 2022 Recruitment Update: Bihar Ranks 2nd in number of applications after UP

Govt Jobs 2022 Recruitment Update: Bihar and Uttar Pradesh account for the highest number of applicants for government job recruitment. Check the statistics related to the different recruitment exams.

Govt Jobs 2022 Recruitment Update: Uttar Pradesh is the state with the highest number of government job aspirants. Bihar ranks second in the number with the second highest number of applicants for government jobs. This can be ascertained from the fact that out of one crore and eleven lakh applications were filled for the RRB Group D examination. Bihar alone stood for 19 lakh 50 thousand applicants. Whereas, the application form from Uttar Pradesh was more than twenty lakhs.

Railway Recruitment Statistics

Talking about the Railway exams, the board has notified vacancies for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D examinations. The total vacancies announced for both of these recruitment was thirty-four thousand and one lakh and three thousand respectively. However, official data states that around fifteen lakh and sixty-five thousand applicants were from Bihar for the RRB NTPC examination.

Whereas, the same figures for the RRB Group D exam were nineteen lakhs and fifty thousand. Talking of the Uttar Pradesh region it was a little more as compared to the figures notified for the Bihar state.

Bihar Job Application Status

Similar facts and figures were seen for the different government recruitment exams as well. As per the data released by central agencies, most of the applicants in the entrance exams conducted for IBPS are from the Hindi belt only.

Out of 39,33,119 applicants in the SSC MTS 2021 recruitment, around 35.08% roughly equal to 13,79,957 candidates were from the Hindi belt i.e. UP and Bihar. Similarly, out of 71,74,579 applicants, for the Constable (General Duty) examination, around 23,29,591 (32.47 percent) or one-third of the applicants were from Bihar-UP.

Why applicants from Bihar are Always Higher for Government Jobs?

One of the prominent reasons Bihar is the home to the highest number of applicants is the high unemployment rate. In the absence of better employment opportunities in the state. The candidates are left with no choice but to apply for government jobs released by the central and state organizations.

As per the data released by CMIE, the total unemployment rate of the country in 2022 was 6.43. In this, the unemployment rate of Bihar stood at 11.4 percent. Whereas, the same for states like Chattisgarh and Rajasthan was 0.1 and 23.8% respectively.