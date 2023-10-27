GPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For Various Posts: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Schedule

GPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims/mains exam admit card for various posts including Superintendent and others on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check the download link.

GPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims/mains exam admit card for various posts on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from November 9, 2023 onwards. Candidates who have to appear for these prelims/mains exam for various posts including Superintendent, Class-2 in General State Service, Assistant Director/Regional Fire Officer, Class-1 and others can download their admit card from the official website of GPSC- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

It is noted that CGPSC will be conducting the prelims/mains exam for these posts including Assistant Director/Superintendent, Class-2 in General State Service and other posts from November 9 to 24, 2023 across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the details admit card download schedule for the above posts on its official website.

You can download your admit card as per schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download GPSC Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice to Download Call Letters for Preliminary/Mains Examinations to be taken from 9th November 2023 to 24th November 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

GPSC 2023 Exam Timings

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the posts of Superintendent, Class-2 in General State Service, Assistant Director/Regional Fire Officer and others is scheduled from November 9 to 24, 2023 across the state. The Commission has uploaded the detailed exam schedule and admit card download date for the above posts.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download your hall ticket for these different posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all these essential credentials needed to download the admit card from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With GPSC Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims/mains exam for the above posts should note that they will have to download their admit card and follow the guidelines during the exam mentioned on the admit card. You will have to carry all the essential documents including Id card and others as mentioned on the hall ticket.