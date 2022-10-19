GPSC Interview Call Letter 2022 (Out) for Agriculture Officer Post, Check Download Link Here

GPSC Agriculture Officer Interview Call Letter 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card for Interview round for the Agriculture Officer post on its website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2 post from 09 November 2022 onwards. All those candidates qualified for the interview round for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2 post can download their admit card from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department Class-2 Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department from 09 to 25 November 2022. Commission has earlier uploaded the details interview schedule on its official website.

