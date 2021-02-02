GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC Assistant Manager Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-II post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 post on 13 December 2020. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Environment) post can check the final answer key available on its official website.

Earlier GPSC had released the provisional answer key for prelims exam. Commission had demanded the suggestion/objections till 23 December 2020 for Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 post.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) against Advt. No. 138/2019-20 can check the final Answer Key available on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the GPSC Final Key 2021 for Assistant Manager (Environment) also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Assistant Manager (Environment), Class-II Post