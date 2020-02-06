GPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2020 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Series Wise GPSC Answer Key 2020 Here

GPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2020 has been released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) at its official website.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the GPSC Assistant Professor Prelims 2020 Exam can download series wise GPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Assistant Professor Prelims Exam against Advt. No. 87/ 2018-19 through the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Assistant Professor Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 1 September 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can download GPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key through the official website by following the instructions given below.

The GPSC Assistant Professor Provisional Answer Key 2020 was released on 4 September 2019 and the objections were invited till 12 September 2019. Now, the commission has released the final answer keys after analyzing the representations received from the candidates. Candidates can check series wise GPSC Assistant Professor Prelims Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the below link.

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 10 vacancies of Assistant Professor Mathematics in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims and Interview Round. Those who will be selected in Prelims will be called for Interview Round. According to Academic Level – 10, Rs. 57, 700/- per month will be provided to the appointed candidates.

Download GPSC Assistant Professor Final Answer Key 2020

