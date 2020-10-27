GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Professor Posts for Biology/Physics @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Assistant Professor Posts for Physics and Biology Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for these posts can check the Interview Schedule available on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Commission has uploaded the details Interview Schedule for the Posts of Assistant Professor, Physics in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2 Class-2 Education Department on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the Interview Schedule for the Notification Number 121/2018-19 Assistant Director (Biology), Class-1, Directorate of Forensic Science, Home Department Class-1 on its official website.

Candidates should note that Interview for the Assistant Professor, Physics, Class-II, Govt. Arts, Commerce and Science College, Advt. No. 90/2018-19 will be conducted from 03 to 06 November 2020. Interview for the Assistant Director, (Biology), G.S.S., Class-I, Under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Advt. No. 121/2018-19 will be conducted on 07 November 2020.

Candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Professor (Physics)/Assistant Director, (Biology) Posts can check the interview schedule available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with direct link given below.

Advt. No. 90/2018-19 Assistant Professor, Physics in Government Arts, Science & Commerce College, GES, Class-2 Education Department

Advt. No. 121/2018-19 Assistant Director (Biology), Class-1, Directorate of Forensic Science, Home Department

