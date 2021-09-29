GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 183 Various Class I/II Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the notification for the 183 posts for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

GPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the notification for the 183 posts for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 13 October 2021.

Selection will be done on the basis of Competitive Exam in 2 Stages i.e. Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written & Personal Interview). Candidates willing to apply for Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Recruitment 2021 can check the details Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other here.

Notification Link for GPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt. No. 30/2021-22

Important Dates for GPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: 28 September 2021

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 13 October 2021

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: 19 December 2021

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: February 2022

Vacancy Details for GPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Total Posts-183

Gujarat Administrative Service, Junior scale Deputy Collector /Deputy District Development Officer-15

Deputy Superintendent of police-08

District Registrar-01

Asst. Commissioner of state tax-48

Deputy Director, Scheduled Castes-01

Taluka Devlopment Officer-10

Assisitant District Registrar-10

Social Welfare Officer (Scheduled Castes)-01

Govt. Labour Officer-02

State tax Officer-75

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A candidate holding, Bachelor of any University incorporated by an Act of the Parliament or State Legislature in India or other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by Government.

A candidate who has appeared or intend to appear or awaiting result of final semester/year of the required qualification, can apply, but the candidate has to qualify and submit the required qualification as advertised before the last date of submitting application for mains examination. Also the candidate must have completed 20 years of age on the last date of online application

Pay Scale-(According to 7th Pay Commission)

For Class-I : Pay Matrix Level No: 10- Rs.56,100-1,77,500 and other allowances

For Class-II : Pay Matrix Level No: 8- Rs.44,900-1,42,400 and other allowances

How to Apply for GPSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 13 October 2021.