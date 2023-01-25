GPSC Answer Key 2022 - 2023 Out for Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims Provisional Exam, Download PDF

GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims Provisional Answer key 2022-2023 has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the answer key and raise objections etc.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Keys for the Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2 exam conducted on 22 January 2023. Now the commission has released the Provisional Answer Keys for the same. Candidates who appeared in the GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) @ https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

Candidates who appeared in the Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2 exam are advised to visit the official website and download and check the answer key properly. Objections on the Provisional Answer Keys can be raised till 2 February 2023.

Candidates are advised to submit the suggestions/objections if any, in the prescribed format of suggestion sheet PHYSICALLY. Suggestions are to be submitted in the prescribed format (Suggestion Sheet) Question wise. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper). Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper. A copy of OMR (Answer sheet) is to be attached with objection/(s). For detailed instructions refer to the notification.

How to Download the GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims Provisional Answer key

Provisional Answer key for GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims can be downloaded from the official website of the commission or by following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2022-2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) @ https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page go to the latest news/events section. Click on the notification link that reads 'Provisional Key (Prelim) 19/2022-23 Gujarat Engineering Service (Civil), Class-1 and Class-2, Narmada and Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar and Road & Building Department Class-1 and Class-2.’

Step 3: View and download the PDF of the GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2022. Check your responses and read the instructions carefully. Save the pdf for future reference.

The PDF for Provisional Answer Keys for GPSC Engineering Service Prelims can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully and submit their responses to the commission well in advance before the final date i.e. 2 February 2023.