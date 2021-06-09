GPSC Lecturer Final Key 2021 Out for Gujarat Nursing Services Class-I Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims Final Key for the Lecturer Post on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC Lecturer Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims Final Key for the Lecturer Post against Advt. No. 115/ 2020-21. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Lecturer (Selection Scale), Gujarat Nursing Services, Class-I can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Lecturer (Senior Scale), Gujarat Nursing Services post on 06 April 2021. Commission has uploaded the final answer key for Lecturer (Senior Scale) post on its official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Lecturer Post on 06-04-2021. Candidates were sending their objections/suggestions till 15-04-2021. Now GPSC has uploaded the GPSC Lecturer Final Key 2021 on its official website. Candidates can check the final answer key as a PDF for question no. 001 - 300 on its official website. You can download the PDF of GPSC Lecturer Final Key 2021 available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Lecturer Final Key 2021 for Gujarat Nursing Services Class-I Posts





How to Download: GPSC Lecturer Final Key 2021 for Gujarat Nursing Services Class-I Posts