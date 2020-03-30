GPSC Lecturer Result 2020 Declared @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

GPSC Lecturer Result 2020 : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the list of candidates selected for the post of Lecturer (Homeopathy) Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Candidates who have appeared in GPSC Prelims Exam can download GPSC Lecturer Result on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Lecturer Result Download Link is also given below. Candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the link. Only 8 candidates are shortlisted in GPSC Lecturer Exam.

All such candidates who are shortlisted in the exam will now have to appear for application scrutiny. The candidates all the details regarding the document verification through the pdf link below.

GPSC Lecturer Result PDF Download 2020 and Application Scrutiny Details

How to Download GPSC Lecturer Result 2020

Go to official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on the link “List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny 26/2019-20 Lecturer (Homoeopathy) –Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General State Service, Class-2 Class-2 View attachment” A new window will open where you need to click on PDF Link - List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny - 26/2019-20 - LECAS-26-201929.pdf Download the GPSC Lecturer Result PDF Take a print out fur future use

Gujarat Public Service Commission Conducted the objective type prelims exam for the recruitment of Lecturer (Homeopathy) –Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General State Service, Class-2 on 05 January 2020. 50% weightage is given to Prelim’s Marks & 50% weightage to Interview Marks.

Selected candidates will be paid in the pay scale of Rs. 53100-167800/- (Pay Matrix Level-9 in 7th Pay Commission) per month