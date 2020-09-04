GPSC Additional Result 2020 Declared for Police Inspector Class-II Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

GPSC Lecturer Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the additional result for the Police Inspector Class-II Posts on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the posts of Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II Interview can check the additional result on the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission, the additional result for the Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II (Advertisement No. 38/2017-18) has been uploaded on the official website.

The short notification further says," Pursuant to the Common Oral Judgement, dated 5th August, 2020 in LPA 1910/2019 in S.C.A. No. 18968/2018 & 18654/2018 at para 54, Hon’ble High court has directed the State Government to create 07 (seven) supernumerary posts as a special case only for accommodating the General Female candidates."

Accordingly, after arranging all Female Candidates from the List of Unsuccessful Candidates (Part-II) in order of merit, the first 07 (seven) female candidates at serial No., 05, 06, 18, 20, 22, 35 and 64 are General Category Female candidates are now to be considered to recommend against the 07 supernumerary posts.

All such candidates appeared for the Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-II (Advertisement No. 38/2017-18) tests can check the Additional Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Additional Result 2020 for Police Inspector Class-II Posts





How to Download: GPSC Additional Result 2020 for Police Inspector Class-II Posts