GPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Final Answer Key 2021 OUT @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Here

GPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Final Answer Key 2021 has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). The candidates who appeared in the GPSC MVI 2021 against the advertisement number 128/2019-20 P.T. Date: 07-02-2021(ARK-1) can download the final answer key through the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 7 February 2021 at the various exam centre. The answer keys can be download through the official website of GPSC.

Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Click on GPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Final Answer Key 2021 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download GPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Final Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download GPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Final Answer Key 2021

Official Website

The commission will announce GPSC MVI Class 2 Result soon. All such candidates who will qualify in prelims will be called for the mains exam. The date and time of the exam will be intimated to the candidates on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the mains exam and interview.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 57 vacancies of Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Ports and Transport Department Class-II. The candidates can directly download GPSC MVI Prelims 2021 by clicking on the above link.

