GPSC Police Inspector PET Revised Date 2021 Released for Advt-110/2019-20 @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check New Date

GPSC Police Inspector PET Revised Date 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has rescheduled the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test date for the post of Police Inspector Class-2 against Advt. No. 110/2019-20. Commission has released the important notice regarding re-schedule PET/PST from 17th June 2021 to 19th June 2021.

As per the short notice released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test for Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post has been rescheduled from 17th June 2021 to 19th June 2021. A total of 1772 candidates were qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying Test) round.



It is noted that earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had postponed the Physical Efficiency Test schedule for Police Inspector Class-2 post due to surge in COVID-19.

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test round for the Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 post against Advt. No. 110/2019-20 can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

