GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Various Posts, Results Soon @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Keys Link Here

GPSC Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer keys for various posts including Surgeon, Class-1, Skin and V. D. (Dermatologist), Class-1, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Pharmacology, General State Service, Class-1 at its website. All such candidates who appeared in the GPSC Class 1 Prelims Exam 2021 can now download the final answer keys and evaluate their marks through the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the exam on 11,14-02-2021& 06-04-2021 at various exam centre across the state. Candidates can now download GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Click on Final Key (Prelim) Surgeon, Class-1, Skin and V. D. (Dermatologist), Class-1, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Pharmacology, General State Service, Class-1 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on the PDF file. Download Subject Wise GPSC Prelims Final Answer key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Subject Wise GPSC Prelims Final Answer key 2021

The candidates can directly download Subject Wise GPSC Prelims Final Answer key 2021 by clicking on the above link. The commission will soon upload the GPSC Prelims Result 2021 for various posts on its website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Latest Government Jobs:

PPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ppsc.gov.in, Apply Online for Section Officer from today onwards

CDAC Recruitment 2021 for 112 Project Engineers Posts, Download CDAC Notification @cdac.in

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 for 64 MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply Over 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Registration Started, Check Stepwise Process Here



