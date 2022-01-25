GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2022 Out for Horticultural Officer Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Jan 31

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the post of Horticultural Officer on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check details here.

GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2022: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the post of Horticultural Officer Class-2 . All such candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination for the Horticultural Officer, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) Class-2 can check the GPSC AE Provisional Key 2022 available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Commission had conducted the prelims exam for Horticultural Officer post against Advertisement No. 41/2021-22 on 23 January 2022. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can download the Prelims Provisional Key from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Go to the News & Events section on the Home Page. Click on the link "Horticultural Officer, Class-2, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking)/Provisional Key (Prelim) - 41/2021-22 - PAK-41-202122c.pdf" on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the GPSC AE Provisional Key 2021 in a new window. Candidates should take Print out and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions through the guidelines released by the Commission. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published on the website.

Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper on or before 31 January 2022. Candidate will have to attach copy of their OMR (Answer sheet) with objection/(s).