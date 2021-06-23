GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021 Released for Range Forest Office Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till June 29

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the Range Forest Officer post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF.

GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the Range Forest Officer, Class-2 post. Candidates can submit their suggestion/objections for the GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021 on or before 29 June 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Range Forest Officer post can check the provisional key available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Recently Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had released the Range Forest Officer Class 2 Result against the Advt. No. 24/2020-21 on its official website. Now Commission has uploaded the Provisional Key for Range Forest Officer on its official website.

All candidates who appeared in the exam can download GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021. Candidates can raise their objections/suggestions from 23 June to 29 June 2021 by using their credentials on the official website i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

All such candidates qualified in prelims exam for Range Forest Officer, Class-2 can check the GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021 on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021 for Range Forest Office Post





How to Download: GPSC RFO Provisional Key 2021 for Range Forest Office Post