GPSC Prelims Result 2021 Out for Section Officer Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Cut off Marks

GPSC Prelims Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the prelims result for the Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 General Administrative Department Post on its official website. Candidates declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam will have to appear in the mains exam for Section Officer Post.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for Section Officer Post can check their result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had conducted the prelims exam for Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 post on 06.12.2020. Selection has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in the prelims exam.

Now all the candidates declared provisionally qualified in the prelims exam for Section Officer posts will be appearing in the Main (Descriptive) Exam subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 123/2019-20.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has also released the category-wise Qualifying standard (Cut-off Marks) and Category wise total of qualified candidates appeared in the prelims exam. As per the notification released, the Cut-off Marks for General Male is 112.33, for General Female-99.83 and for SEBC Common-112.33. All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 29.04.2021, 12:00 hours onwards by using their credentials on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Section Officer post can check the details result/cutoff marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

