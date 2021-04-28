Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021 Released for Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Security Officer, Class-II post on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF. 

Created On: Apr 28, 2021 14:30 IST
GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021
GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021

GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Security Officer, Class-II, (GMDC) against Advt. No. 36/ 2020-21. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Security Officer Posts on 14 February 2021.
 All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Security Officer Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.


Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the Security Officer, Class-II post on its official website. It is noted that GPSC had conducted the prelims exam for Security Officer, Class-2, (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) on 14 February 2021.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the Provisional Answer Key on 15 February 2021. Commission had demanded the Objections/Suggestions for Security Officer, Class-2 posts from the candidates till 22 February 2021.

Now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for Security Officer, Class-2, (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) against Advt. No. 36/2020-21 on its official website. Candidates can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021 for  Class-II Post

You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021 for  Class-II Post

  • Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
  • Visit to the News & Events List section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link Security Officer, Class-2, (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) Final Key (Prelim) - 36/2020-21 - FAK-36-2020-21.pdf on the Home Page.
  • You will get the PDF of the desired Final  Key on your screen.
  • You can take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 4 =
Post

Comments