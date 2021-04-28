GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021 Released for Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Security Officer, Class-II, (GMDC) against Advt. No. 36/ 2020-21. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Security Officer Posts on 14 February 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Security Officer Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the final answer key for the Security Officer, Class-II post on its official website. It is noted that GPSC had conducted the prelims exam for Security Officer, Class-2, (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) on 14 February 2021.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the Provisional Answer Key on 15 February 2021. Commission had demanded the Objections/Suggestions for Security Officer, Class-2 posts from the candidates till 22 February 2021.

Now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for Security Officer, Class-2, (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) against Advt. No. 36/2020-21 on its official website. Candidates can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021 for Class-II Post





How to Download: GPSC Security Officer Final Key 2021 for Class-II Post