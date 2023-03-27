GPSC SSO Answer Key 2023 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection Till Apr 03

Gujarat PSC has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Senior Scientific Officer on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check process to raise objections.

GPSC SSO Answer Key 2023: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Senior Scientific Officer, Class-1, Gujarat Drugs Service, on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the prelims answer key for the above post which was held on 26-03-2023.

All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for the post of Senior Scientific Officer, Class-1, Gujarat Drugs Service can download the provisional answer key from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the PDF of the provisional answer key for Senior Scientific Officer, Class-1 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, GPSC has uploaded the PDF of provisional prelims answer key for Senior Scientific Officer, Class-1, Gujarat Drugs Service, Health and Family Welfare Department against Advt. No. 17/2022-23 on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the above post can download and raise their objections, if any, regarding the answers in online mode though the official website on or before 03 April 2023. Candidates will have to raise their question wise suggestion in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website / online objection submission system.

All suggestions should be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper with the guidelines given in the short notification.

GPSC SSO Answer Key 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Post Name Senior Scientific Officer Category Govt Jobs Department Gujarat Drugs

Service, Health and Family Welfare Department Service Group B Post Last Date To Raise Objections 03 April 2023 Official Website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

You can download the GPSC Senior Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download GPSC Senior Scientific Officer Answer Key 2022 Check Steps