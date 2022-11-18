GPSTR Result 2022 (Out) @schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Check PDF Here

chool Education of Karnataka released GPSTR Result 2022 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the download the PDF and other details below.

GPSTR Result 2022: School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has published the selection list of candidates in the Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment Exam 2022. Those who have attended the GPSTR Exam 2022 on 21 May and 22 May 2022 can download the GPSTR Teacher Result from the website of the SEK i.e. sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK. GPSTR Result Link is also available on the website of SEK and below.

GPSTR Result Download Links:

The candidates can check the division-wise result through the PDF below:

Prakatane

Bangalore Division

Belagavi Division

Kalaburgi Division

Mysore Division



How to Download GPSTR Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of GPSTR which is sts.karnataka.gov.in

On this page, you are required to click on the division for which your have appeared given against ‘GPTR 2022’

Download GPTR Result PDF 2022

Check details of selected candidates

According to the result notice, “The selection is Provisional, subject to verification of original documents of the candidate. The Selection of candidates will be subject to any orders that may be issued by any court of law. The Candidature will be cancelled if any candidate is found to have submitted any wrong information at any stage of selection."

The recruitment is being done for filling up 15000 vacancies for Graduate Primary Teachers for Class 6 to 8 (Language - English), Graduate Primary Teachers for Class 6 to 8 (Social Studies) and Graduate Primary Teachers for Class 6 to 8 (Biological Science).

Online applications were invited from eligible students from 21 March 2022 to 22 April 2022.