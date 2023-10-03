GRSE Recruitment 2023 for Apprentice Posts for 246 Posts

GRSE Recruitment 2023: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) is hiring for 246 Apprentice Posts. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and How to Apply.

GRSE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has released a notification for Apprentice. The candidates can apply online from 30 September to 29 October 2023. The details regarding the GRSE Notification are given below.

GRSE Notification Download Click Here GRSE Online Application Link Apply Here

GRSE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: 30 September 2023

Closing date of application: 29 October 2023

GRSE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 246 Posts

GRSE Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentice: Applicant should have passed the All India Trade Test (AITT) for the Craftsmen Training Scheme and possess a National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), Govt. of India in the respective feeder trade.

Technician Apprentice: Applicant should have a Diploma in Engineering granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government/ by a University in the respective subject fields.

Age Limit:

Minimum – 14 years of age as on 01.09.2023 (Candidates born on or before 01.09.2009)

Maximum – 25 years of age as on 01.09.2023

GRSE Apprentice Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

The detailed advertisement and procedure of application are available in “Career Section” of GRSE Website: www.grse.in and in https://jobapply.in/grse2023app

Online Application Process: All candidates have to submit ONLINE application through 'Career section' of GRSE website www.grse.nic.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2023app . Please refer “Guidelines to Apply Online” in the portal for further information.

All candidates are required to apply through ONLINE mode ONLY. No other means / mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

Candidates are required to ensure eligibility as per the Detailed Advertisement before applying.

Applicants are advised to keep ready valid e-mail ID, mobile number and scan copy of his / her Passport size colour photograph (max. 100 KB size) before start filling the online application. The email ID and Mobile number provided in online application should remain valid for at least one yea