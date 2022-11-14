GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Design Assistant, Supervisor Posts at grse.in, Check Eligibility

GRSE has invited online application for the 23 Supervisor Posts on its official website. Check GRSE recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has published the recruitment notification in the Employment News (12 November-18 November) 2022 for various posts including Design Assistant and Supervisor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 November 2022.

In a bid to apply for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma/ Graduate in certain trades/discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Important Dates GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 November 2022

Vacancy Details GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Design Assistant-

Hull & Hull Outfit /Forward Design Group-05

Electrical- 03

IT- 01

Supervisor (S-4 Grade)-

Mechanical- 04

Electrical- 04

Hull & Hull Outfit- 04

Supervisor (S-1 Grade)-

Security- 03



Eligibility Criteria GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Design Assistant-

Hull & Hull Outfit /Forward Design Group-Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Computer

Science or equivalent

Electrical- Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

IT- Diploma in Engineering in Computer Science & Technology/ Information

Technology or equivalent

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for various posts under GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

How to Download: GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE)-https://grse.in/https://jobapply.in/. Go to the Welcome to Online Application in GRSE - 2022 section on the home page.

Click on the link‘[Employment Notification No. HR/SUP: 02/2022]: Apply for the post of Design Assistant S2 Grade (Hull & Hull Outfit / Forward Design Group/Electrical/IT), Supervisor S-4 Grade (Mechanical/Electrical/Hull & Hull Outfit) & Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Security)’ on the home page. You will get the PDF of the GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.

Click Here For GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through 'Career section' of GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022 on or before 21 November 2022.