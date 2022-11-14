GRSE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Design Assistant, Supervisor Posts at grse.in, Check Eligibility

GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has published the recruitment notification in the Employment News (12 November-18 November) 2022 for various posts including Design Assistant and Supervisor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 November 2022.
In a bid to apply for GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma/ Graduate in certain trades/discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Important Dates GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 November 2022
Vacancy Details GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Design Assistant-
Hull & Hull Outfit /Forward Design Group-05
Electrical- 03
IT- 01
Supervisor (S-4 Grade)-
Mechanical- 04
Electrical- 04
Hull & Hull Outfit- 04
Supervisor (S-1 Grade)-
Security- 03
Eligibility Criteria GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Design Assistant-
Hull & Hull Outfit /Forward Design Group-Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Computer
Science or equivalent
Electrical- Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
IT- Diploma in Engineering in Computer Science & Technology/ Information
Technology or equivalent
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for various posts under GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.
How to Download: GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification
- Visit the official website of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE)-https://grse.in/https://jobapply.in/.
- Go to the Welcome to Online Application in GRSE - 2022 section on the home page.
Click on the link‘[Employment Notification No. HR/SUP: 02/2022]: Apply for the post of Design Assistant S2 Grade (Hull & Hull Outfit / Forward Design Group/Electrical/IT), Supervisor S-4 Grade (Mechanical/Electrical/Hull & Hull Outfit) & Supervisor (S-1 Grade) (Security)’ on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window.
- Download GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.
How to Apply GRSE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through 'Career section' of GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2022 on or before 21 November 2022.