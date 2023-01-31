GRSE Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Various Manager Posts at grse.in: Check Eligibility

GRSE has invited online applications for the Various Manager Posts on its official website. Check GRSE Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has published the recruitment notification in the Employment News (28 January-03 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)/Four years full time degree

in Engineering/Diploma in Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification.

Notification Details GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job :

Employment Notification Number: 2023/02 (SRD-OJ)

Important Date GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 February 2023

Vacancy Details GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Manager-01

Deputy Manager-01

Assistant Manager-01

Junior Manager-01

Eligibility Criteria GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Minimum Qualification

Manager-Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost & Management Accountant (CMA)

Deputy Manager-Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 55%

overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical/ Production/ Civil/ Naval Architecture/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering

Assistant Manager-Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 55% overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical Engineering

Junior Manager-Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in the discipline of Mechanical/ Production/ Marine Engineering.

Junior Manager-Diploma in Engineering or equivalent in the discipline of Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary/how to apply and other for the posts.

GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply GRSE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application in online mode through ‘Career section’ of GRSE website www.grse.in or on https://jobapply.in/grse2023 on or before 09 February 2023. Candidates are required to take print out of auto generated filled in application format, put their signature at designated places and send it along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates to the address mentioned in the notification on or before 16 Feb 2023.