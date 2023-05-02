GSEB HSC Commerce and Arts Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Latest Updates

GSEB HSC Commerce and Arts Result 2023 Date: Gujarat Board Class 12th commerce and arts stream results are expected to be announced in the coming days of May. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results at gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Commerce and Arts Result 2023 Date: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has successfully announced the Gujarat Board 12th Science stream results today, May 2, 2023. As per the data available, this year the overall pass percentage for the science stream is 65.58%. With the announcement of the GSEB Science results students are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the GSEB Arts and Commerce - General stream results.

Gujarat board conducted the commerce and arts exams from March 14 to 25, 2023. In 2022, the GSEB commerce and arts stream results were announced on June 4, 2023. According to reports, this year close to 5.91lakh students registered for the Gujarat board 12th exams, out of this, 1,10,229 students registered for the class 12 science stream exams.

Gujarat board officials will issue an official notification regarding the announcement of the GSEB general commerce and arts result soon. The link for students to check their results will also be available on the official website - gseb.org.

Gujarat Board 12th Commerce and Arts Result Date and Time

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gujarat will be announcing the date and time for the release of the GSEB general stream results soon. Since the 12th science stream results are already out, the board is expected to announce the date and time for the release of the 12th arts and commerce stream in the coming days.

Where to check Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result?

The Gujarat Board 12th commerce and arts stream results will be announced online. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the seat number in the result link. The link for candidates to check the Gujarat Board 12th commerce and arts stream results will be available on the official website - gseb.org.

Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Statistics 2023

According to the data provided, the total number of students who registered for the Gujarat Board 12th science exam was 1,10,229. Out of this 1,10,042 students appeared. The overall pass percentage of the Gujarat Board Class 12th Science stream is 65.58%.

Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2023 Statistics

Category Numbers Gujarat Board 12th Science Registered 1,10,229 Gujarat Board 12th Science Appeared 1,10,042 Failed 38,063 Pass percentage 65.58%

