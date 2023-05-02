GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Check Name of Gujarat Board 12th Toppers, 83.22 Pass Percent Recorded

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12th Science result today. Students can check HSC result online at the official website:  gseb.org. They need to use their seat number in the login window to download the GSEB HSC Science marksheet.  The overall pass percentage in GSEB science result is 83.22%. As per the data shared by the board, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat 12th Board exam in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 appeared. Last year, the board did not release any GSEB HSC Science toppers list. However, in  2022, Neha Yadav secured 98.86% in GSEB Class 12th Science. 

Check GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check GUJCET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Gujarat HSC Grade-Wise Passing Numbers

Students can check below grade-wise number of students who have passed: 

Grades

Passing Numbers

A2

1,523

B1

6,188 

B2

11,984

C1

19,135

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023, Check Medium-Wise Pass Percentage 

The exam was conducted in two mediums - English and Gujarati. Check pass percentage below:

Medium

Pass Percentage 

English

67.18 %

Gujarati 

65.32% 

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Gujarat Board 12th Science Result? 

The board will soon release the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in GSEB class 12th Science result: 

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2020

Students can check the name of the toppers of Gujarat Board Class 12th Science below: 

Rank

Name

Percentage

School

1

Neha Yadav

98.86%

Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala

GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream 

Students can check below result statistics of last few years for Gujarat Board Science stream: 

Years

Total Number of Students who Appeared

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

Overall Pass %

2021

1,07,264

100%

100%

100%

2020

1,16,494

70.85%

71.69%

71.34%

2019

1,23,860

72.01%

71.83%

89%

GSEB 12th Science Result 2020: Check District-wise Pass Percentage

In 2020, Rajkot recorded 84.69% pass percentage which was the highest, whereas the lowest was recorded in Chhota Udepur with 32%. Check table below for complete details: 

Districts

Total Students Appeared

Pass Percentage

Ahmedabad (R)

6,253

77.91%

Amreli

1,794

65.16%

Kutch

1,288

74.69%

Kheda

2,602

63.64%

Jamnagar

2113

80.88%

Junagadh

4006

72.19%

Dang

311

68.81%

Panchmahal

1704

52.93%

Banaskantha

4094

76.6%

Bharuch

3399

63.14%

Bhavnagar

5269

80.81%

Mahesana

4719

78.17%

Rajkot

8479

84.69%

Vadodara

6493

73.86%

Valsad

4946

55.7%

Sabarkantha

2815

66%

Surat

14617

77.25%

Surendranagar

1678

79.68%

Patan

2193

74.92%

Dahod

1601

33.23%

Porbandar

445

70%

Narmada

769

36.93%

Gandhinagar

5118

73.9%

Tapi

1319

41.09%

Aravalli (Modasa)

1855

62.26%

Botad

862

81.09%

Chhota Udepur

919

32.64%

Devbhumi Dwarka

448

75.67%

33- Gir Somnath

1757

69.38

34- Mahisagar (Lunavada)

1427

48.35

35- Morbi

2086

82.41

36- Central Admn (2)

104

54.81

Total

116494

71.34

Also Read: GSEB 12th Result 2023 for Science OUT: Check Gujarat Board HSC Result analysis - 83.22 Overall Pas Percent and boys outperformed girls

