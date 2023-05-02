GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Check Name of Gujarat Board 12th Toppers, 83.22 Pass Percent Recorded

GSEB HSC Science result 2023 has been announced. In class 12th boards, the pass percentage has been recorded at 83.22%. Check Gujarat Board 12th Science toppers list here

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12th Science result today. Students can check HSC result online at the official website: gseb.org. They need to use their seat number in the login window to download the GSEB HSC Science marksheet. The overall pass percentage in GSEB science result is 83.22%. As per the data shared by the board, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat 12th Board exam in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 appeared. Last year, the board did not release any GSEB HSC Science toppers list. However, in 2022, Neha Yadav secured 98.86% in GSEB Class 12th Science.

Gujarat HSC Grade-Wise Passing Numbers

Students can check below grade-wise number of students who have passed:

Grades Passing Numbers A2 1,523 B1 6,188 B2 11,984 C1 19,135

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023, Check Medium-Wise Pass Percentage

The exam was conducted in two mediums - English and Gujarati. Check pass percentage below:

Medium Pass Percentage English 67.18 % Gujarati 65.32%

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Gujarat Board 12th Science Result?

The board will soon release the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in GSEB class 12th Science result:

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2020

Students can check the name of the toppers of Gujarat Board Class 12th Science below:

Rank Name Percentage School 1 Neha Yadav 98.86% Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala

GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream

Students can check below result statistics of last few years for Gujarat Board Science stream:

Years Total Number of Students who Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,07,264 100% 100% 100% 2020 1,16,494 70.85% 71.69% 71.34% 2019 1,23,860 72.01% 71.83% 89%

GSEB 12th Science Result 2020: Check District-wise Pass Percentage

In 2020, Rajkot recorded 84.69% pass percentage which was the highest, whereas the lowest was recorded in Chhota Udepur with 32%. Check table below for complete details:

Districts Total Students Appeared Pass Percentage Ahmedabad (R) 6,253 77.91% Amreli 1,794 65.16% Kutch 1,288 74.69% Kheda 2,602 63.64% Jamnagar 2113 80.88% Junagadh 4006 72.19% Dang 311 68.81% Panchmahal 1704 52.93% Banaskantha 4094 76.6% Bharuch 3399 63.14% Bhavnagar 5269 80.81% Mahesana 4719 78.17% Rajkot 8479 84.69% Vadodara 6493 73.86% Valsad 4946 55.7% Sabarkantha 2815 66% Surat 14617 77.25% Surendranagar 1678 79.68% Patan 2193 74.92% Dahod 1601 33.23% Porbandar 445 70% Narmada 769 36.93% Gandhinagar 5118 73.9% Tapi 1319 41.09% Aravalli (Modasa) 1855 62.26% Botad 862 81.09% Chhota Udepur 919 32.64% Devbhumi Dwarka 448 75.67% 33- Gir Somnath 1757 69.38 34- Mahisagar (Lunavada) 1427 48.35 35- Morbi 2086 82.41 36- Central Admn (2) 104 54.81 Total 116494 71.34

