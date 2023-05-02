GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Check Name of Gujarat Board 12th Toppers, 83.22 Pass Percent Recorded

GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12th Science result today. Students can check HSC result online at the official website: gseb.org. They need to use their seat number in the login window to download the GSEB HSC Science marksheet. The overall pass percentage in GSEB science result is 83.22%. As per the data shared by the board, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat 12th Board exam in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 appeared. Last year, the board did not release any GSEB HSC Science toppers list. However, in 2022, Neha Yadav secured 98.86% in GSEB Class 12th Science.
Check GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Check GUJCET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Gujarat HSC Grade-Wise Passing Numbers
Students can check below grade-wise number of students who have passed:
|
Grades
|
Passing Numbers
|
A2
|
1,523
|
B1
|
6,188
|
B2
|
11,984
|
C1
|
19,135
GSEB HSC Science Result 2023, Check Medium-Wise Pass Percentage
The exam was conducted in two mediums - English and Gujarati. Check pass percentage below:
|
Medium
|
Pass Percentage
|
English
|
67.18 %
|
Gujarati
|
65.32%
GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2023: Who Tops Gujarat Board 12th Science Result?
The board will soon release the list of toppers for class 12th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in GSEB class 12th Science result:
GSEB HSC Science Toppers List 2020
Students can check the name of the toppers of Gujarat Board Class 12th Science below:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Percentage
|
School
|
1
|
Neha Yadav
|
98.86%
|
Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala
GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream
Students can check below result statistics of last few years for Gujarat Board Science stream:
|
Years
|
Total Number of Students who Appeared
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2021
|
1,07,264
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
2020
|
1,16,494
|
70.85%
|
71.69%
|
71.34%
|
2019
|
1,23,860
|
72.01%
|
71.83%
|
89%
GSEB 12th Science Result 2020: Check District-wise Pass Percentage
In 2020, Rajkot recorded 84.69% pass percentage which was the highest, whereas the lowest was recorded in Chhota Udepur with 32%. Check table below for complete details:
|
Districts
|
Total Students Appeared
|
Pass Percentage
|
Ahmedabad (R)
|
6,253
|
77.91%
|
Amreli
|
1,794
|
65.16%
|
Kutch
|
1,288
|
74.69%
|
Kheda
|
2,602
|
63.64%
|
Jamnagar
|
2113
|
80.88%
|
Junagadh
|
4006
|
72.19%
|
Dang
|
311
|
68.81%
|
Panchmahal
|
1704
|
52.93%
|
Banaskantha
|
4094
|
76.6%
|
Bharuch
|
3399
|
63.14%
|
Bhavnagar
|
5269
|
80.81%
|
Mahesana
|
4719
|
78.17%
|
Rajkot
|
8479
|
84.69%
|
Vadodara
|
6493
|
73.86%
|
Valsad
|
4946
|
55.7%
|
Sabarkantha
|
2815
|
66%
|
Surat
|
14617
|
77.25%
|
Surendranagar
|
1678
|
79.68%
|
Patan
|
2193
|
74.92%
|
Dahod
|
1601
|
33.23%
|
Porbandar
|
445
|
70%
|
Narmada
|
769
|
36.93%
|
Gandhinagar
|
5118
|
73.9%
|
Tapi
|
1319
|
41.09%
|
Aravalli (Modasa)
|
1855
|
62.26%
|
Botad
|
862
|
81.09%
|
Chhota Udepur
|
919
|
32.64%
|
Devbhumi Dwarka
|
448
|
75.67%
|
33- Gir Somnath
|
1757
|
69.38
|
34- Mahisagar (Lunavada)
|
1427
|
48.35
|
35- Morbi
|
2086
|
82.41
|
36- Central Admn (2)
|
104
|
54.81
|
Total
|
116494
|
71.34
Also Read: GSEB 12th Result 2023 for Science OUT: Check Gujarat Board HSC Result analysis - 83.22 Overall Pas Percent and boys outperformed girls