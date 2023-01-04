GSECL Recruitment 2023 for Vidyut Sahayak (JA/JE) Posts, Apply Online @gsecl.in

GSECL Recruitment 2023: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has openings for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant and Junior Engineer) at gsecl.in. Graduates are eligible to apply for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023. They can check all important details regarding this recruitment including application dates, salary, selection process and other details below:
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak JA Notification
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak JE Notification
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Online Application Link
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Important Dates
- Starting Date for Apply Online: 03 January 2023
- Last Date for Apply Online: 23 January 2023
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Salary:
Junior Assistant
- 1st Year of Training - Rs. 17500/-
- 2nd Year of Training - Rs. 19000/-
- 3rd Year of Training - Rs. 20500/-
- After Training - Rs. 25000-55800
Junior Engineer
- 1st Year - Rs. 37,000/-
- 2nd year - Rs.39,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023
Junior Assistant
- Full-time B.A., B.Com. B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A. in regular mode from a recognized university duly approved by UGC with a minimum 55% in the final year.
- Knowledge of Computer Operations.
- Good command of English and Gujarati Language.
Junior Engineer
- Full time B.E./B.Tech.(Environment) in regular mode from a recognized university duly approved by UGC/AICTE with a minimum 55% in the 7th & 8th semester without ATKT.
- Knowledge of Computer Operations.
- Good command of English and Gujarati Language.
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Age Limit:
Junior Assistant
- For Unreserved Category: 31 years
- For Reserved & EWS Category: 36 years
Junior Engineer
- For Unreserved Category: 36 years
- For Reserved & EWS Category: 41 years
Selection Process for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023
JA - The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on General Knowledge, English Language, Maths & General Science, Analytic & Logical Reasoning, Computer knowledge and Gujarati Language. The negative marking will be done of 1/4 mark.
How to apply for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the website of the GSECL - www.gsecl.in
- Click on the online application link available on the homepage
- Provide the details
- Submit your application
GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Application Fee:
- UR, SEBC & EWS - Rs. 500/-
- ST, SC & PWD - Rs.250/-