GSECL Recruitment 2023 for Vidyut Sahayak (JA/JE) Posts, Apply Online @gsecl.in

GSECL Recruitment 2023: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) has openings for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant and Junior Engineer) at gsecl.in. Graduates are eligible to apply for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023. They can check all important details regarding this recruitment including application dates, salary, selection process and other details below:

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak JA Notification

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak JE Notification

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Online Application Link



GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online: 03 January 2023

Last Date for Apply Online: 23 January 2023

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Salary:

Junior Assistant

1st Year of Training - Rs. 17500/-

2nd Year of Training - Rs. 19000/-

3rd Year of Training - Rs. 20500/-

After Training - Rs. 25000-55800

Junior Engineer

1st Year - Rs. 37,000/-

2nd year - Rs.39,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023

Junior Assistant

Full-time B.A., B.Com. B.Sc., B.C.A. and B.B.A. in regular mode from a recognized university duly approved by UGC with a minimum 55% in the final year.

Knowledge of Computer Operations.

Good command of English and Gujarati Language.

Junior Engineer

Full time B.E./B.Tech.(Environment) in regular mode from a recognized university duly approved by UGC/AICTE with a minimum 55% in the 7th & 8th semester without ATKT.

Knowledge of Computer Operations.

Good command of English and Gujarati Language.

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Age Limit:

Junior Assistant

For Unreserved Category: 31 years

For Reserved & EWS Category: 36 years

Junior Engineer

For Unreserved Category: 36 years

For Reserved & EWS Category: 41 years

Selection Process for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023

JA - The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam. There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on General Knowledge, English Language, Maths & General Science, Analytic & Logical Reasoning, Computer knowledge and Gujarati Language. The negative marking will be done of 1/4 mark.

How to apply for GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the website of the GSECL - www.gsecl.in Click on the online application link available on the homepage Provide the details Submit your application

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak Application Fee: