GSET Admit Card 2021-22 Out on gujaratset.in: Exam on 23 Jan, Download Link Here

GSET Admit Card 2021 has been released by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda on gujaratset.in. Check and download GSET Admit Card 2021 direct link here.

GSET Admit Card 2021-22 Download: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodarahas released admit card for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2021) on gujaratset.in. The said exam will be conducted on 23 January 2022. The candidates should download GSET Admit Card using their SBI Fee Details or using 'Application Number' and SBIepay Reference Number' and appear at the exam center as per schedule.

How to Download GSET Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of GSET - gujaratset.in Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ given at the bottom of the homepage It will redirect you to a new page - https://account.gujaratset.ac.in or https://account.gujaratset.ac.in/2021hall.html where you have to provide the asked details Download GSET Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the same

The official website reads, "The Hall Tickets for GSET- 2021 to be conducted on 23 January 2022 has been declared. The Examination Hall Ticket is available in English and Gujarati Both Language. Please Print Hall Ticket in Any One Language".

GSET Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. and will be held as under:

Paper No of Questions Marks Time Paper 1 - Reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness 50 100 3 hours Paper - 2 Subject Related Questions 100 200

There are no negative marks for incorrect answers.

It is compulsory to appear in both papers. A candidate who does not appear in Paper-I, will not be permitted to appear in Paper-II.

GSET is an eligibility test for recruitment of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat State in 23 subjects at 11 Centres spread across Gujarat state.