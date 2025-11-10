GSET Admit Card 2025 Released at gujaratset.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

GSET Admit Card 2025: The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, released the GSET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, gujaratset.ac.in, on November 10, 2025. Candidates who have successfully submitted the GST 2025 Application form can now download their GSET Hall Ticket by providing their registered mobile number, Order Number and SBIePay Reference ID. The GSET 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 16, 2025, and the admit card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry with them to get entry into the examination centre. The GSET Hall Ticket download 2025 link is now active on the official website, and the Gujarat SET admit card contains the details, such as exam centre, shift timings, and candidate information. The GSET full form is Gujarat State Eligibility Test, and the examination is conducted to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges across Gujarat.

GSET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The GSET 2025 Admit Card link has been activated on the official website on November 10, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted across the state on November 16, 2025. The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the Gujarat SET Call Letter 2025.

GSET Hall Ticket 2025: Highlights

The GSET Hall Ticket has been released for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test on November 10, 2025. Candidates who completed the GSET 2025 application form successfully can download the GSET hall ticket download 2025 process via the official website, gujaratset.ac.in. Check the table below for GSET Call Letter 2025 Key Highlights