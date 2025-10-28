Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025 OUT at ayurveduniversity.edu.in; Download GAU Result PDF

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 15:37 IST

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025 OUT: Gujarat Ayurved University declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link and the steps to download the GAU Results 2025.

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025: Gujarat Ayurved Universityhas recently released the semester results of various courses like BPharm (Ayurveda), BAMS, DPharm (Ayurveda), MD (Ayurveda), MS (Ayurveda) and other exams. Gujarat Ayurved University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- ayurveduniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their GAU Results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ayurveduniversity.edu.in results 2025 through their roll number.

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Gujarat Ayurved University has released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Gujarat Ayurved University results on the official exam portal of the University- ayurveduniversity.edu.in. 

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check GAU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gujarat Ayurved University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ayurveduniversity.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Gujarat Ayurved University: Highlights

Gujarat Ayurved University is a pioneer statutory University in the field of Ayurveda established in 1965 by an Act of the Gujarat State Government, which imparts teaching, training and research in various specialities of Ayurveda. Apart from Undergraduate education, the University is conducting postgraduate education in different subjects of Ayurveda and a high level of clinical and experimental research in the field. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Gujarat Ayurved University: Highlights

University Name

Gujarat Ayurved University

Established

1965

Location

Jamnagar, Gujarat

Gujarat Ayurved University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

