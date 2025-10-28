Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025 OUT at ayurveduniversity.edu.in; Download GAU Result PDF

As per the latest update, Gujarat Ayurved University has released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Gujarat Ayurved University results on the official exam portal of the University- ayurveduniversity.edu.in.

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025: Gujarat Ayurved Universityhas recently released the semester results of various courses like BPharm (Ayurveda), BAMS, DPharm (Ayurveda), MD (Ayurveda), MS (Ayurveda) and other exams. Gujarat Ayurved University Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- ayurveduniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their GAU Results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ayurveduniversity.edu.in results 2025 through their roll number.

Gujarat Ayurved University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check GAU Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gujarat Ayurved University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ayurveduniversity.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Gujarat Ayurved University : Highlights

Gujarat Ayurved University is a pioneer statutory University in the field of Ayurveda established in 1965 by an Act of the Gujarat State Government, which imparts teaching, training and research in various specialities of Ayurveda. Apart from Undergraduate education, the University is conducting postgraduate education in different subjects of Ayurveda and a high level of clinical and experimental research in the field. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).