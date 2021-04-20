Gujarat GDS Result 2021 Out: Download Selection List for India Post Gujarat Circle Cycle 3 @appost.in

Gujarat GDS Result 2021 Download: Indian Post, Gujarat Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) under Cycle 3. A merit list containing the details of shortlisted candidates has been prepared by the India Post Office for Gujarat Region. Candidates can download GDS Result from the official website of India Post - appost.in.

Gujarat GDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Gujarat Postal Circle GDS Result, directly, through the link:

Gujarat GDS Result Download Link

A total of 1816 candidates are shortlisted for Ahmedabad City, Banasanktha, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gondal,Jamnagar,Junagadh, Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Anand, Bardoli, Bharuch, Kheda, Navsari, Panchmahals, RMS W Division, Surat, Vadodara East, Vadodara West, Valsad. The result of 10 candidates is withheld as per competent authority orders.

As per Gujarat GDS Result PDF - “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

How to Download Gujarat GDS Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of India Post i.e.appost.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Gujarat (1826 Posts)’, given under the “Results Released” section of the homepage at the left corner. Download Gujarat GDS Result PDF Check the details of the selected candidates

India Post had invited applications for filling up 1826 vacancies from 21 December 2020 to 20 January 2021.